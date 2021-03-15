Iran provides necessary access to IAEA - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.15

Iran has provided necessary access to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)for monitoring based on safeguards framework, said Iran Foreign Minister Spokesman.

"The IAEA's comment should be impartial and based on the technical framework to preserve its ties with Iran," said Saeed Khatib, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The issue of IAEA's monitoring on Iran's nuclear activities are technical. Iran has provided the necessary access for the IAEA based on safeguards framework," he noted.

"There was also a temporary agreement (between Iran and IAEA) that created a window of diplomacy for three months. The IAEA comments were based on the technical framework," he said referring to recent comments of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) informed the IAEA that in order to comply with the act passed by the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran called "Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests" (The "Law") Iran stopped the implementation of the voluntary measures as envisaged in the JCPOA, from 23 February 2021.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and enhanced mutual trust during Grossi's visit to Tehran.

The temporary agreement between IAEA and AEOI means that Iran continues to implement fully and without limitation, its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA as before and that the IAEA will continue with its necessary verification and monitoring activities for up to 3 months.