Zarif describes talks with Turkish counterpart as productive

Iranian Foreign Minister described his talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul as “productive”, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Following his travel to Istanbul on Friday, Zarif wrote on his Twitter page, “Productive trip to wonderful Istanbul for talks with my brother, FM Mevlut Cavusoglu.”

“As before, constructive engagement on bilateral and regional issues,” he added.

The top diplomat noted that the ultimate aim of the trip was to “Apply Iran and Turkey's experience of 400 years of peace to the region.”

“Together, anything is possible,” he concluded.

Zarif met with his Cavusoglu held talks in Istanbul on Friday morning.

During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran, as well as current regional and international issues.