Zarif meets with Indonesian president

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohmmad Javad Zarif met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday evening to discuss ways to expand bilateral and international issues, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, Zarif stressed Iran's preparedness to expand brotherly relations with Indonesia and appreciated the country’s stances in the United Nations Security Council for guarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UNSCR2231.

Referring to his meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Zarif expressed happiness about the growth in trade ties between Iran and Indonesia, agreement on using the capacities of the joint economic commission, and other solutions for strengthening economic relations.

The Indonesian president, for his part, stressed the importance of the relations between Tehran and Jakarta, and expressed happiness for the fact that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the relations between the two presidents continued.

Referring to the noticeable economic capacity of the two countries, he stressed consultations for increasing the existing trade ties.

Zarif left Tehran for Jakarta on Sunday in the context of “Ramadan diplomacy” to promote bilateral relations. He met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi this morning.