Main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility connected

Turning to a meeting of National Security Commission spokesman of the Commission said that, according to Atomic Energy Organization of Iran’s chief, main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility is connected, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Abolfazl Amouei stated that the extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament was held by fully observing of health instructions and protocols with a focus on investigating sabotage occurred at Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

In this meeting, Head of the dispatched delegation of parliament’s National Security Commission Ebrahim Azizi, who visited Natanz Enrichment Facility after the incident happened on April 11, presented the report of the delegation's visit to Natanz nuclear site and proposals of the delegation to the members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in order to improve the situation.

In this meeting, Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi also explained the damage incurred to the power transmission cables of Natanz Enrichment Facility as a result of sabotage committed by Reza Karimi, the spokesman of Parliament’s National Security Commission stated.

According to Salehi, the cables that were damaged in this incident have been replaced quickly and now the main electricity of Natanz Enrichment Facility has been connected, he added.

With the drastic measures taken, the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) noted that enrichment in Natanz Nuclear Site has never stopped even when the main power cable was cut and now several centrifuge chains have been reactivated in the site where the electricity had been damaged.

The enemy's goal of stopping enrichment in Iran was not achieved, Amouei quoted AEOI chief as saying.