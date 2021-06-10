Problem in supplying foreign vaccines backs to sanctions - Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday said that If Iran hadn't been sanctioned, it wouldn't have a problem supplying foreign vaccines for COVID-19, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Iran's incumbent government has planned to vaccinate all target groups by the end of the year 1400, Rouhani pointed out.
If it were not for the imposed sanctions and the inhumane moves of the US, we would certainly not have encountered the problems in supplying vaccines, he added.
The government will make efforts to ensure that by the end of the government, the vaccination of the target group (phase one, phase two, phase III) has been carried out, he stated.
The necessary steps have been taken to provide the vaccines needed for the fourth phase, he further noted.
