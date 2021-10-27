Kazakh ambassador hails Iran’s role in SCO

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Askhat Orazbay said on Tuesday that Iran enjoys a high capacity to be an influential member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports citing İRNA.

The ambassador made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Managing Director of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi.

He said that there is a chance now for IRNA and the news agencies of other SCO member countries to have closer cooperation within the framework of the goals of the organization to meet the interests of the member-states.

Orazbay, who used to be a journalist before the independence of his country, expressed hope that Iran-Kazakhstan media cooperation, especially between IRNA and Kazinform news agencies, will increase more than ever.

"We hope that in the future we will see the establishment of the office of the Islamic Republic News Agency in Nur-Sultan and its transformation into a regional office to cover the developments in Central Asia," the ambassador said.

The IRNA managing director, for his part, said that the policy of the new Iranian government is to promote relations with neighbors, which provides a chance for further media cooperation between Iran and neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan.

Naderi urged the need for implementing agreements between IRNA and Kazinform and called for expansion of relations between the two news agencies.