Tehran uni., Romanian universities to expand academic coop.

The acting president of Tehran University Seyyed Mohammad Moghimi met and held talks with Romanian envoy to Iran Mirela-Carmen Grecu on the expansion of academic cooperation, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed academic cooperation and joint research activities of Tehran University and Romanian universities.

Moghimi pointed that Tehran University is ready to accept more Romanian students.

Tehran University is also willing to expand relations with Romanian universities in the fields of professor exchange, student exchange, and joint research activities, Moghimi added.

Referring to the long history of Iran and Romania diplomatic relations, he said that the cultural and literary ties of the two countries date back centuries ago and many of the Romanian authors have translated Old Persian poems into the Romanian language.

Iran has lots of successful exchanges in the fields of culture, literature, and even religion with Balkan countries, especially Romania, he noted.

Romanian envoy, for her part, said that Iran is a well-known country in Romania, adding that Tehran University could be a great place for higher education seekers especially in the fields of archaeology, architecture and Persian language and literature.

The number of Iranian students in Romania is more than 200, Grecu added.