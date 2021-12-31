Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 31

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 131,606 with 34 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Over the past 24 hours, 279 cases of infection with the COVID-19 were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,037,090 patients out of infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,694 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 59,803,722 Iranians have received the first dose and 51,884,637 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 7,683,148 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.