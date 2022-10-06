Hungary, Iran discuss issues of mutual interests

A Hungarian legislator and an Iranian diplomat have held talks on the policy of changing armed conflict to negotiation in Europe, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, who is in Hungary heading a delegation to discuss issues of mutual interests, met with Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly foreign affairs Zsolt Nemeth on Wednesday.

The deputy foreign minister described the situation in Ukraine as not only the source of tension among European countries but also the root cause of threatening food and energy security in the world.

The Iranian diplomat pointed to the trip by Iranian parliamentary delegation to Hungary, noting that the Islamic Republic gives importance to parliamentary relationship with the European country, emphasizing that the role of parliaments in expanding and strengthening bilateral ties is of great importance.

The Hungarian lawmaker, for his part, expressed hope that the two states will pursue the exchange of parliamentary delegations, noting that Iran’s role in regional stability and security is undeniable; so, Hungary attaches significance to consolidation of ties with the Islamic Republic.