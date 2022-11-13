Germany’s Scholz says Iran can expect more EU sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Iranian government Saturday for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people”, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by Iran's morality police were no longer merely a question of dress codes but had evolved into a fight for freedom and justice.

“The European Union has already adopted a number of sanctions packages," Scholz said in his weekly video address.

"The principal focus is on all those who are responsible for this violence against their own people. Further sanctions are due to be added to this next week," he added.