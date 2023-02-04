US imposes sanctions on board of directors of Iranian drone maker

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the board of directors of Iranian drone maker Paravar Pars, the US Treasury Department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated eight senior executives of Paravar Pars, the department said in a statement.

The drone maker was previously sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for making drones for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

“Iranian entities continue to produce UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) for Iran’s IRGC and military,” said Brian Nelson, the US Treasury’s top sanctions official.

As a result of Friday’s action, all property and interests in property of those individuals that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC, the Treasury Department said. People that engage in transactions with the individuals designated on Friday may themselves be exposed to sanctions, the department added.