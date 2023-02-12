Iranian President to depart for Beijing on Monday evening

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation is to leave Tehran for Beijing on Monday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Raisi’s upcoming three-day tour will be upon the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

During his stay, Raisi is to meet with President Xi.

The two sides’ delegations will sign cooperation documents.

He will also attend the joint meeting of the Iranian and Chinese businessmen.

Holding meeting with Iranian expatriates in China will be on the agenda of President Raisi’s tour.

China is the largest trading partner with Iran and according to the 10-month statistics of Iranian customs, the country has been the main destination of Iran's exports worth $12.6b.

Iran has also imported $12.7b from China during this period.