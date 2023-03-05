Four killed in house explosion in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. At least four people were killed in an explosion that occurred in a residential building in the capital of Iran, Tehran, Tansim news agency said, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the information, at least six more people were injured, three of them hospitalized. The Tehran police claim that a workshop for the manufacture of explosive substances was located in the house, and their detonation could have caused the incident.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been provided.