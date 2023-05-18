Iran, Pakistan determined to boost bilateral ties: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran and Pakistan have very deep relations that are rooted in the shared beliefs of histories of the two countries while insisting that Tehran and Islamabad have a serious determination to expand bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Presisent Raisi made the remarks on Thursday in the inauguration ceremony of the 100 MW Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line to Pakistan.

President Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jointly inaugurated the line which runs from Iran to Pakistan's Gwadar region.

The Iranian president said in the ceremony that in addition to energy exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, the two countries seek to expand ties in all aspects, adding that the expansion of border markets are a clear example of such a determination.

He said that 6 markets are planned to be launched on the border between Iran and Pakistan to help boost employment and trade between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi emphasized that the presence of the US in Afghanistan and the region does not create security, adding that it disrupts regional security.

"We have resolved disputes s in the region through dialogue between the regional officials while the intervention and presence of foreigners, including the presence of the US in Afghanistan, resulted in the killing, bloodshed and injuries of thousands of people," he said.