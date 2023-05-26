US committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon, State Dept says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The US is committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

He made the remark while commenting upon the fact that, on May 25, Iran has conducted a test for a ballistic missile with the potential of 2,000-kilometer range.

"Iran’s development and proliferation of ballistic missiles poses a serious threat to regional and international security and remains a significant nonproliferation challenge. We continue to use a variety of nonproliferation tools, including sanctions, to counter the further advancement of Iran’s ballistic missile program and its ability to proliferate missiles and related technology to others," he said.

Miller added that, in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which imposes restrictions on Iran's missile-related activities, the Islamic Republic persists in pursuing various missile technologies from foreign suppliers and conducting ballistic missile tests.

"And as we’ve said before, an Iran with a nuclear weapon would likely act even more provocatively, and that’s why we are so committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," the spokesperson concluded.