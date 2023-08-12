US unfreezes Iranian assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. US unlocks $6 billion worth of Iranian assets that Iran was supposed to receive under a prisoner exchange agreement, Iranian Central Bank Chairman Mohammad Reza Farzin said, Trend reports.

"Thanks to successful diplomatic work, all of Iran's previously blocked assets in South Korea have already been released. In the near future, these funds will be converted from won into euros and credited to the accounts of six Iranian banks in Qatar. These funds will be used to purchase goods that are not subject to sanctions," the head of the Central Bank wrote in the social network "X" ("Twitter").

According to him, almost $7 billion was initially frozen in South Korean banks, intended to pay for Iranian oil supplies over several years. However, due to the change in the exchange rate of the South Korean currency against the dollar, Iran will only be able to receive $6 billion.