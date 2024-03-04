No progress in resolving outstanding nuclear safeguards issues with Iran - Rafael Grossi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. There has been no progress in resolving the outstanding nuclear safeguards issues with Iran, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in his statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, Trend reports.

"There has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues. Iran has not provided the Agency with technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at Varamin and Turquzabad or informed the Agency of the current location(s) of the nuclear material and/or of contaminated equipment," Grossi said.

The director general noted the corrected nuclear material accounting reports provided by Iran regarding the discrepancy in the nuclear material balance at UCF. Based on these reports, the IAEA considers, at UCF, the discrepancy in the nuclear material balance to have been rectified.

"I also note this indicates that the amount of uranium contained in the solid waste sent from JHL to UCF for dissolution was less than had been declared by Iran in 2003-2004. This new element requires further consideration by the agency," he added.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Safeguards are a system of inspection and verification of the peaceful uses of nuclear materials as part of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), supervised by the IAEA.