US refuses to value progress level of Iran's nuclear program - Iran's supreme leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The US side does not agree to determine the level of development of Iran's nuclear program, Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei said during the meeting with laborers in Tehran, Trend reports.

He believes that the US should disclose the level at which they will be pleased with Iran's withdrawal from the nuclear program. They will never do this, however.

“Because the American side, moving step by step like one of the African countries, wants to dismantle Iran's nuclear stockpiles and stop the activities of Iran's nuclear industry.

However, the results of nuclear activities are needed by various fields of the country, including health, medicine, and other fields,” he said.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran had stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

