Iran registers 37 people to participate in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The number of officially registered candidates to participate in early presidential election in Iran has reached 37 in four days, a spokesman for the country's election headquarters Mohsun Eslami said during a press conference, Trend reports.

“In total, 37 people have registered to participate in the presidential election, tomorrow is the last day of registration,” he said.

A department representative noted that on June 2, 20 out of 37 candidates submitted documents to the election headquarters.