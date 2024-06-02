Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran registers 37 people to participate in presidential election

Iran Materials 2 June 2024 21:42 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The number of officially registered candidates to participate in early presidential election in Iran has reached 37 in four days, a spokesman for the country's election headquarters Mohsun Eslami said during a press conference, Trend reports.

“In total, 37 people have registered to participate in the presidential election, tomorrow is the last day of registration,” he said.

A department representative noted that on June 2, 20 out of 37 candidates submitted documents to the election headquarters.

