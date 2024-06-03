No progress on Iran's nuclear safeguards issues, says IAEA chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. There has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues regarding Iran's nuclear program, said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, as he addressed the board of governors, Trend reports.

"Iran has not provided the Agency with technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at Varamin and Turquzabad or informed the IAEA of the current location(s) of the nuclear material and/or of contaminated equipment," he said.

Grossi also noted that Iran still is not implementing modified Code 3.1, having stated it had suspended such implementation.

"These outstanding safeguards issues stem from Iran’s obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and need to be resolved for the agency to be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful. Further public statements made in Iran regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons and possible changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine only increase my concerns about the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations," the IAEA chief added.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA, and a statement on the agreement was made. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate on allegations of the existence of enriched uranium substances in connection with Iran's nuclear program.