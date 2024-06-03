Grossi urges Iran to reengage with IAEA nuclear inspectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has urged the Iranian government to resume talks with the IAEA nuclear experts, Trend reports.

"I deeply regret that Iran has yet to reverse its decision to withdraw the designations for several experienced IAEA inspectors. Nevertheless, I welcome Iran’s agreement that the Joint Statement continues to provide a framework for cooperation with the Agency and for addressing the outstanding issues and call upon Iran to implement the Joint Statement through serious engagement with the Agency’s concrete proposals," Grossi said as he addressed the board of governors.

The IAEA chief reminded of his travels to Tehran in early May, where he met with the late Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami. "I shared with them some concrete proposals to reinvigorate the implementation of the Joint Statement of 4 March 2023".

"I reiterate to the new government of Iran my call for, and disposition to continue with, the high-level dialogue and ensuing technical exchanges commenced as a result of the meetings with the late FM and the current acting FM Ali Bagheri Kani on 6 and 7 May in Tehran and Esfahan. During subsequent communication with Minister Kani, we agreed to pursue further efforts as discussed in Tehran in early May," he added.