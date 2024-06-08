Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 8

Iran Materials 8 June 2024 12:45 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices increased, while 19 fell compared to June 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 374,946 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 405,205 rials, while on June 6, one euro was 407,103 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 8

Rial on June 6

1 US dollar

USD

374,946

374,713

1 British pound

GBP

477,118

478,469

1 Swiss franc

CHF

418,434

419,083

1 Swedish króna

SEK

35,586

35,954

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,029

35,378

1 Danish krone

DKK

54,318

54,578

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,491

4,493

1 UAE dirham

AED

102,096

102,032

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,223,040

1,222,663

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

134,655

134,541

100 Japanese yens

JPY

239,411

239,860

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

48,002

47,972

1 Omani rial

OMR

973,843

973,303

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

272,704

273,433

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

229,125

231,695

1 South African rand

ZAR

19,857

19,770

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,591

11,600

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,175

4,174

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

103,007

102,943

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,639

28,631

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

246,989

248,865

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

99,986

99,923

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

997,197

996,577

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

277,491

277,823

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

319,263

318,969

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,388

12,389

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

179

179

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

280,546

280,679

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

77,624

77,513

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

51,741

51,703

100 Thai baths

THB

1,019,161

1,023,608

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

79,913

79,766

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

272,338

273,285

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

528,838

528,509

1 euro

EUR

405,205

407,103

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

83,785

83,688

1 Georgian lari

GEL

132,728

133,684

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,031

22,967

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,334

5,310

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

114,659

114,589

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

220,563

220,143

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

638,530

638,041

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

34,936

35,023

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

107,015

106,954
Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,289 10,267

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 489,431 rials, and the price of $1 is 452,882 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,412 rials, and the price of $1 was 423,254 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials, while one euro is about 636,000–639,000 rials.

