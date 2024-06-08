Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices increased, while 19 fell compared to June 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 374,946 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 405,205 rials, while on June 6, one euro was 407,103 rials.

Currency Rial on June 8 Rial on June 6 1 US dollar USD 374,946 374,713 1 British pound GBP 477,118 478,469 1 Swiss franc CHF 418,434 419,083 1 Swedish króna SEK 35,586 35,954 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,029 35,378 1 Danish krone DKK 54,318 54,578 1 Indian rupee INR 4,491 4,493 1 UAE dirham AED 102,096 102,032 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,223,040 1,222,663 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 134,655 134,541 100 Japanese yens JPY 239,411 239,860 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 48,002 47,972 1 Omani rial OMR 973,843 973,303 1 Canadian dollar CAD 272,704 273,433 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 229,125 231,695 1 South African rand ZAR 19,857 19,770 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,591 11,600 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,175 4,174 1 Qatari riyal QAR 103,007 102,943 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,639 28,631 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 246,989 248,865 1 Saudi riyal SAR 99,986 99,923 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 997,197 996,577 1 Singapore dollar SGD 277,491 277,823 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 319,263 318,969 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,388 12,389 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 179 179 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 280,546 280,679 1 Libyan dinar LYD 77,624 77,513 1 Chinese yuan CNY 51,741 51,703 100 Thai baths THB 1,019,161 1,023,608 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 79,913 79,766 1,000 South Korean won KRW 272,338 273,285 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 528,838 528,509 1 euro EUR 405,205 407,103 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 83,785 83,688 1 Georgian lari GEL 132,728 133,684 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,031 22,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,334 5,310 1 Belarus ruble BYN 114,659 114,589 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 220,563 220,143 100 Philippine pesos PHP 638,530 638,041 1 Tajik somoni TJS 34,936 35,023 1 Turkmen manat TMT 107,015 106,954 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,289 10,267

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 489,431 rials, and the price of $1 is 452,882 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,412 rials, and the price of $1 was 423,254 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 584,000–587,000 rials, while one euro is about 636,000–639,000 rials.

