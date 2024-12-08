Iran reports attack targeting its embassy in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus has been stormed, the statement of Iranian media said, Trend reports.

The detailed information about the incident is not provided.

To note, rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an attack on November 27 from the partially controlled province of Idlib in the north of the country. In addition to them, some units of the Syrian National Army also participated in the offensive.

The rebels captured the entire Idlib province and Aleppo, the country's second largest city, in a matter of days.

The Syrian army fled Hama on December 5. On December 6, the Syrian Democratic Forces captured the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. On the night of December 8, anti-government forces invaded Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left the capital by airplane.