Iran's Foreign Ministry issues statement on events in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Iran once again recalls its principled position of respect for the national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and emphasizes that the future and destiny of Syria belong only to the citizens of this country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement, Trend reports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that military conflicts in Syria must be stopped as soon as possible, terrorist attacks must be prevented, and a national dialogue must be launched with the participation of all groups to form a government that can represent all Syrian citizens.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry notes that Iran supports monitoring the political process in Syria through international mechanisms, guided by UN Resolution 2254, and continues constructive cooperation with the UN.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry added that in Syria, which is going through the most dangerous period of its history, it is considered important to ensure the safety of all citizens and foreign citizens, as well as the protection of diplomatic buildings. Iran considers Syria's position as an important and influential country in West Asia to be special and will spare no effort to help restore security and stability in the country. The ministry will continue consultations in this direction with all parties, in particular with the countries of the region.