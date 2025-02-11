Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 11, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 3 moved down compared to February 9.
As for CBI, $1 equals 568,420 rials, and one euro is 586,072 rials, while on February 9, one euro was 585,224 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 11
|
Rial on February 9
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
568,420
|
566,622
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
703,759
|
702,770
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
623,823
|
622,793
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
52,069
|
51,784
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
50,719
|
50,386
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
78,581
|
78,441
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,499
|
6,464
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
154,777
|
154,288
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,839,723
|
1,836,255
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,414
|
203,123
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
374,621
|
374,212
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
72,974
|
72,729
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,476,401
|
1,471,745
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
396,953
|
396,439
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
321,126
|
320,744
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
30,790
|
30,771
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,787
|
15,743
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
5,866
|
5,840
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
156,159
|
155,665
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,299
|
43,245
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
356,818
|
355,303
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
151,579
|
151,099
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,511,755
|
1,506,973
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
419,404
|
418,347
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
465,743
|
465,239
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,096
|
19,060
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
271
|
270
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
406,018
|
403,837
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
115,349
|
115,414
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
77,829
|
77,746
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,677,335
|
1,672,435
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
127,159
|
127,604
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
391,665
|
389,657
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
801,721
|
799,185
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
586,072
|
585,224
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
111,553
|
111,039
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
204,311
|
202,800
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,779
|
34,787
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,681
|
7,650
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
173,765
|
172,938
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
334,365
|
333,307
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
978,027
|
975,038
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
52,020
|
51,736
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
162,057
|
161,443
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
10,617
|
10,583
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,812 rials and $1 costs 691,343 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 693,397 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,512 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 919,000–922,000 rials, while one euro is about 947,000–950,000 rials.
