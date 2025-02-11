Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 11

Iran Materials 11 February 2025 10:41 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 3 moved down compared to February 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 568,420 rials, and one euro is 586,072 rials, while on February 9, one euro was 585,224 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 11

Rial on February 9

1 US dollar

USD

568,420

566,622

1 British pound

GBP

703,759

702,770

1 Swiss franc

CHF

623,823

622,793

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,069

51,784

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,719

50,386

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,581

78,441

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,499

6,464

1 UAE dirham

AED

154,777

154,288

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,839,723

1,836,255

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,414

203,123

100 Japanese yens

JPY

374,621

374,212

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,974

72,729

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,476,401

1,471,745

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,953

396,439

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,126

320,744

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,790

30,771

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,787

15,743

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,866

5,840

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,159

155,665

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,299

43,245

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,818

355,303

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,579

151,099

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,511,755

1,506,973

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

419,404

418,347

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

465,743

465,239

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,096

19,060

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,018

403,837

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,349

115,414

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,829

77,746

100 Thai baht

THB

1,677,335

1,672,435

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,159

127,604

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

391,665

389,657

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

801,721

799,185

1 euro

EUR

586,072

585,224

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,553

111,039

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,311

202,800

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,779

34,787

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,681

7,650

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,765

172,938

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

334,365

333,307

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

978,027

975,038

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,020

51,736

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,057

161,443

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,617

10,583

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,812 rials and $1 costs 691,343 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 693,397 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,512 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 919,000–922,000 rials, while one euro is about 947,000–950,000 rials.

