Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 3 moved down compared to February 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 568,420 rials, and one euro is 586,072 rials, while on February 9, one euro was 585,224 rials.

Currency Rial on February 11 Rial on February 9 1 US dollar USD 568,420 566,622 1 British pound GBP 703,759 702,770 1 Swiss franc CHF 623,823 622,793 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,069 51,784 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,719 50,386 1 Danish krone DKK 78,581 78,441 1 Indian rupee INR 6,499 6,464 1 UAE dirham AED 154,777 154,288 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,839,723 1,836,255 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,414 203,123 100 Japanese yens JPY 374,621 374,212 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,974 72,729 1 Omani rial OMR 1,476,401 1,471,745 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,953 396,439 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,126 320,744 1 South African rand ZAR 30,790 30,771 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,787 15,743 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,866 5,840 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,159 155,665 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,299 43,245 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,818 355,303 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,579 151,099 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,511,755 1,506,973 1 Singapore dollar SGD 419,404 418,347 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 465,743 465,239 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,096 19,060 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,018 403,837 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,349 115,414 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,829 77,746 100 Thai baht THB 1,677,335 1,672,435 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,159 127,604 1,000 South Korean won KRW 391,665 389,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 801,721 799,185 1 euro EUR 586,072 585,224 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,553 111,039 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,311 202,800 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,779 34,787 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,681 7,650 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,765 172,938 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 334,365 333,307 100 Philippine pesos PHP 978,027 975,038 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,020 51,736 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,057 161,443 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,617 10,583

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 712,812 rials and $1 costs 691,343 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 693,397 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,512 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 919,000–922,000 rials, while one euro is about 947,000–950,000 rials.

