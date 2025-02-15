Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran freshens currency exchange rates for Feb. 15

Iran Materials 15 February 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory compared to February 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 563,206 rials, and one euro is 591,249 rials, while on February 13, one euro was 581,493 .

Currency

Rial on February 15

Rial on February 13

1 US dollar

USD

563,206

559,584

1 British pound

GBP

710,004

696,300

1 Swiss franc

CHF

626,942

612,857

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,651

51,436

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

450,696

49,721

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,268

77,957

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,501

6,441

1 UAE dirham

AED

153,358

152,371

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,826,811

1,811,016

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,714

200,489

100 Japanese yens

JPY

369,927

361,912

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,354

71,834

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,462,875

1,453,351

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

397,358

391,631

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,914

315,626

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,683

30,221

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,550

15,499

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,126

5,954

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,727

153,732

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,962

42,742

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,079

351,642

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,188

149,222

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,497,888

1,488,255

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

420,434

413,530

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

463,549

458,330

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,019

18,771

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

267

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,104

402,396

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

114,733

113,749

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,642

76,556

100 Thai baht

THB

1,669,306

1,641,699

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,910

125,239

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

391,013

384,951

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

794,367

789,258

1 euro

EUR

591,249

581,493

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,426

109,958

1 Georgian lari

GEL

199,076

199,044

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,747

34,171

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,679

7,617

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,181

171,097

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

331,262

329,167

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

975,469

960,983

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,580

51,215

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,540

159,556

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,519

10,452

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 721,727 rials and $1 costs 687,495 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 702,068 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,769 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 906,000–909,000 rials, while one euro is about 952,000–955,000 rials.

