Iran freshens currency exchange rates for Feb. 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory compared to February 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 563,206 rials, and one euro is 591,249 rials, while on February 13, one euro was 581,493 .

Currency Rial on February 15 Rial on February 13 1 US dollar USD 563,206 559,584 1 British pound GBP 710,004 696,300 1 Swiss franc CHF 626,942 612,857 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,651 51,436 1 Norwegian krone NOK 450,696 49,721 1 Danish krone DKK 79,268 77,957 1 Indian rupee INR 6,501 6,441 1 UAE dirham AED 153,358 152,371 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,826,811 1,811,016 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,714 200,489 100 Japanese yens JPY 369,927 361,912 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,354 71,834 1 Omani rial OMR 1,462,875 1,453,351 1 Canadian dollar CAD 397,358 391,631 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,914 315,626 1 South African rand ZAR 30,683 30,221 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,550 15,499 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,126 5,954 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,727 153,732 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,962 42,742 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,079 351,642 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,188 149,222 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,497,888 1,488,255 1 Singapore dollar SGD 420,434 413,530 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 463,549 458,330 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,019 18,771 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 267 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,104 402,396 1 Libyan dinar LYD 114,733 113,749 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,642 76,556 100 Thai baht THB 1,669,306 1,641,699 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,910 125,239 1,000 South Korean won KRW 391,013 384,951 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 794,367 789,258 1 euro EUR 591,249 581,493 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,426 109,958 1 Georgian lari GEL 199,076 199,044 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,747 34,171 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,679 7,617 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,181 171,097 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 331,262 329,167 100 Philippine pesos PHP 975,469 960,983 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,580 51,215 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,540 159,556 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,519 10,452

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 721,727 rials and $1 costs 687,495 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 702,068 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,769 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 906,000–909,000 rials, while one euro is about 952,000–955,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel