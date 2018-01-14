Iran to buy 10 passenger planes from Canada

14 January 2018 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
US House bill on plane sales to Iran raises concerns in Tehran‎
Business 18 December 2017 11:02
US House bill on plane sales to Iran raises concerns in Tehran‎
Business 17 December 2017 16:40
Plane crashes in southeastern Iran
Society 25 October 2017 13:52
Iran frees aviation fuel sale to European airlines
Business 9 September 2016 16:17
Iran offers aviation fuel on energy market
Oil&Gas 1 July 2016 15:08
Iranian F-7 jet crashes
Society 27 April 2016 15:08
Iran can buy 40-50 planes in first post-sanctions step
Economy news 27 January 2016 11:16
Iran signs $21B worth of contracts in aviation field
Business 25 September 2015 09:59
Boeing still awaiting Iran ’s sanction removal
Business 29 July 2015 09:11
Iran says able to overhaul latest aircraft engines
Business 30 June 2015 08:42
Iran pays 4-5 times more for importing spare aircraft parts
Economy news 10 May 2014 13:11
Kazakhstan to create new airline
Economy news 26 February 2014 18:37
Canadian engineering company intends to enter Kazakh market
Economy news 26 January 2014 20:05
Canadian engineering company intends to enter Kazakh market
Economy news 24 January 2014 19:02
Iran adds 3 aircraft to air fleet
Economy news 13 January 2014 18:31
Iran adds 13 aircrafts to air fleet
Economy news 11 November 2013 07:41
Canadian Bombardier upgrades rail signalling system in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12 September 2013 09:55
Iran to unveil new fighter aircraft this year
Iran 22 April 2013 16:32