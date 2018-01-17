Iran increases share in saffron market

17 January 2018 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran increased its saffron exports by 35 percent year-on-year during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 2017), Gholamreza Miri, deputy head of Iran’s National Saffron Council, said.

He said the country exported over 147.2 tons of saffron in the 9-month period.

Saffron is known as a luxury addition to various foods, including soups and curries, pilaus and paellas.

Miri in an interview with Mehr said that saffron’s price in the market of Iran, which is the world’s largest saffron producer, is between 30.5 million rials and 48 million rials (each USD makes 36,500 rials based on official rate).

Over 172 tons of saffron, worth $246.7 million were exported to 47 countries, including the US, in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), 32.3 percent more in terms of volume, year-on-year.

The UAE, Hong Kong, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, UK, Bahrain, Belgium, France, Oman, Singapore, the US, Philippines, Kuwait, Iraq, Canada, Poland, Japan and Taiwan are the main buyers of Iranian saffron.

Iran produces over 300 tons of saffron per year. Annually, some 80 tons of saffron are consumed domestically.

Last fiscal year, saffron cultivation area in the country increased from 88,000 to 95,000 hectares.

Some 95 percent of Iran’s saffron is cultivated in the two northeastern provinces of South Khorasan and Khorasan Razavi.

The global saffron trade stands at about $8.2 billion per year, according to Peyman Yousefi Azar, an official with the agriculture ministry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran to hold tender to buy palm olein
Tenders 17 January 12:18
Iran announces int’l tender to buy Indian rice
Tenders 17 January 11:08
A glance at Iran’s food sector trade turnover
Business 17 January 08:15
Iran’s agricultural imports up by 17%
Business 16 January 20:43
Iran’s staple food imports via ports increase by 22%
Business 15 January 15:10
Iran increases share in saffron market
Business 15 January 13:26
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy feed barley
Tenders 15 January 11:40
Iran eyes huge increase in colza production
Business 15 January 10:22
Iran’s staple food imports via ports increase by 22%
Business 11 January 12:53
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy soybean meal
Tenders 10 January 11:51
Iran unveils details on agricultural, food sector exports
Business 9 January 14:57
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy feed barley
Tenders 8 January 17:39
Iran announces int’l tender to buy Indian rice
Tenders 4 January 12:14
Iran to hold int’l tender to buy feed corn
Tenders 18 December 2017 14:43
First saffron harvested in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18 December 2017 09:51
Iran bans sugar import due to surplus supply
Business 5 December 2017 15:24
Tender: Iran’s agriculture ministry to buy raw cane sugar
Tenders 5 December 2017 14:33
Iran’s food & agricultural exports to Azerbaijan decline
Business 30 November 2017 09:11