Iran’s Ardabil to host ECO tourism conference

31 May 2018 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, May 31

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iran's northwestern province of Ardabil plans to host the next tourism conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Hossein Pirmoazen, the head of Ardabil’s Chamber of Commerce, said, Iranian media outlets reported.

He added that details about the time and venue of the event will be announced in the next three weeks.

All relevant authorities in Iran are required to try as hard as they can and help organize the international conference to the best of their ability in cooperation with all member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Pirmoazen said.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization which was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey for the purpose of promoting economic, technical and cultural cooperation among the member states.

In 1992, the organization was expanded to include seven new members. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are currently ECO member states.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan’s Avaza hosts ECO transport summit
Turkmenistan 4 May 10:05
Iran’s Namin Municipality to hold tender for investment in recreational air balloons
Tenders 26 April 17:06
Tajikistan, Turkey mull bilateral relations
Tajikistan 19 April 12:29
ECO Dushanbe communique highlights concern over Karabakh conflict
Politics 17 April 17:37
Azerbaijan partakes in ECO Foreign Ministers Council meeting
Politics 17 April 12:07
Tajikistan, Iran mull economic co-op
Tajikistan 17 April 10:13
Iranian FM leaves Tehran for Dushanbe
Business 16 April 11:44
Dushanbe to host ECO Foreign Ministers Council meeting
Tajikistan 16 April 10:03
ECO transport summit due in Turkmenistan's Avaza
Turkmenistan 14 April 10:12
ECO membership paves ground for co-op between Tehran, Baku
Business 27 March 21:50
ECO Bank reveals economic growth forecasts for Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 2 March 08:00
ECO Bank reveals economic growth forecasts for Azerbaijan
Economy news 28 February 15:03
ECO Bank to boost financing of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Economy news 28 February 14:28
ECO discusses new Kabul-Tehran-Istanbul transit corridor
Business 18 February 21:10
ECO discusses new Kabul-Tehran-Istanbul transit corridor
Business 14 February 13:11
Iran’s services export slightly rise, tourism revenues fall
Business 7 February 13:12
Iran’s mutual trade with ASEAN witnesses significant rise
Business 26 December 2017 15:44
Iran’s mutual trade with ASEAN witnesses significant rise
Business 21 December 2017 12:54