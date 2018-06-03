Tehran, Kiev agree to boost ties in energy sector

Tehran, Iran, June 3

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Ukrainian parliamentary and state officials held separate meetings with Iran’s Ambassador in Kiev Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, expressing the eastern European country’s resolve for enhanced cooperation with Tehran in various fields, including energy.

Vice Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Viktor Sheremeta held talks with Beheshti Monfared in Kiev and called for closer ties between the two nations in the sector agriculture, IRNA reports.

Chairman of Iran-Ukraine parliamentary friendship group Leonid Kozachenko also sat down with the Iranian envoy and said Kiev is ready to boost its ties with Tehran.

An Iranian economic delegation was also present at the meetings.

All sides agreed to increase their cooperation in the fields of investment, banking, and energy.

Monfared had recently said that Iran's non-oil exports to Ukraine amounted to $70 million in 2017, registering a 75 percent rise compared to the year before.

Ukraine mainly exports agro products, such as grains and vegetable oils to Iran, while Iran generally exports petrochemical products, drugs and food products.

