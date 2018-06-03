Tehran, Kiev agree to boost ties in energy sector

3 June 2018 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 3

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Ukrainian parliamentary and state officials held separate meetings with Iran’s Ambassador in Kiev Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, expressing the eastern European country’s resolve for enhanced cooperation with Tehran in various fields, including energy.

Vice Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Viktor Sheremeta held talks with Beheshti Monfared in Kiev and called for closer ties between the two nations in the sector agriculture, IRNA reports.

Chairman of Iran-Ukraine parliamentary friendship group Leonid Kozachenko also sat down with the Iranian envoy and said Kiev is ready to boost its ties with Tehran.

An Iranian economic delegation was also present at the meetings.

All sides agreed to increase their cooperation in the fields of investment, banking, and energy.

Monfared had recently said that Iran's non-oil exports to Ukraine amounted to $70 million in 2017, registering a 75 percent rise compared to the year before.

Ukraine mainly exports agro products, such as grains and vegetable oils to Iran, while Iran generally exports petrochemical products, drugs and food products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
European firms’ investment in Iran to increase – Minister
Business 23 May 09:24
European firms’ investment in Iran to increase – Minister
Business 20 May 10:39
German firms to stay in Iran despite US JCPOA pullout: Minister
Business 19 May 11:02
Iran energy ministry to hold tender on power transmission projects
Tenders 28 December 2017 12:30
Iran to hold int’l tender for hydroelectric power plant financing, construction‎
Business 4 December 2017 12:43
Iranian power plants await huge post-sanctions investments
Business 4 October 2017 23:55
Iranian power plants await huge post-sanctions investments
Business 3 October 2017 15:29
Iran seeks foreign investment to develop waste-to-energy projects
Business 21 September 2017 23:59
Iran seeks foreign investment to develop waste-to-energy projects
Business 19 September 2017 16:36
Investment in renewables booming in Iran (exclusive)
Business 14 September 2017 13:03
Investment in renewables booming in Iran (exclusive)
Business 12 September 2017 14:42
Iran attracts $6B for new power plants
Business 26 August 2017 10:06
Iran attracts $6B for new power plants
Business 25 August 2017 17:55
Iran to hold int’l tender for power plant construction
Business 18 August 2017 13:19
Iran Energy Exchange registers record in condensate trades
Business 14 February 2017 19:33
Iran responds to claims on Turkish Zorlu-Israel link
Business 28 October 2016 14:09
Iran leaping to economize $870 Bln by halving energy intensity (EXCLUSIVE)
Oil&Gas 16 September 2015 14:00
Iran’s energy ministry increases electricity bills
Oil&Gas 15 September 2013 16:12