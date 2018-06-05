Iranian minister calls for closer Iran-Kazakhstan ties

5 June 2018 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 5

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad- Trend:

The Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare said there are grounds for further expansion of cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

“In the past, Iran and Kazakhstan had signed a memorandum of understanding in the area of job safety,” Ali Rabiei, who is in Geneva attending the 107th session of the international labor conference, said during a meeting with Kazak counterpart Madina Abylkassymova on June 5.

He added that the two countries have the potential to increase the level of their mutual cooperation as both enjoy many cultural, religious and social commonalities.

“Iran and Kazakhstan can jointly cooperate in the fields of skilled manpower, technical and vocational training, labor market, and combating poverty,” the Iranian minister said.

Madina, for her part, called for enhanced cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the arenas of delivering technology and organizing manpower.

The annual conference, taking place from May 28 to June 8 brings together the tripartite delegations from the organization’s 187 member states to consider a series of topics related to the world of work, placed on its agenda by the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization [ILO].

