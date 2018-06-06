Russian firms preparing bids to develop Shadegan oilfield – Iranian official

6 June 2018 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran studies Russian Zarubezhneft, Tatneft ‎proposal for oil field development
Business 2 June 16:44
Iran’s MSA, Russia’s RM Rail sign cooperation document
Business 2 June 09:44
Iran’s MSA, Russia’s RM Rail sign cooperation document
Business 30 May 11:16
Russia’s UMMC eager to cooperate with Iran in mining industry
Business 29 May 09:24
Russia’s UMMC eager to cooperate with Iran in mining industry
Business 27 May 14:23
Iranian merchants should align standards with Russia’s– Official
Business 26 May 17:17
Iran exports vegetables to Russia
Business 24 May 15:11
Iranian, Russian banks sign finance deal for railway electrification project
Business 18 May 17:10
Iranian, Russian banks sign finance deal for railway electrification project
Business 17 May 12:26
Iran’s major rail electrification project to be implemented with Russia's help
Business 3 May 13:03
Iran opens LC to implement joint railway project with China
Business 1 May 21:55
Iran decreasing trade balance gap with Russia
Business 30 April 09:23
Zarif hails Iran-Russia co-op in Caspian Sea
Politics 28 April 14:19
Iran’s FM departs for Russia to discuss developments in Syria
Politics 28 April 09:48
Iran, Russia, Pakistan to hold joint security conference
Politics 26 April 17:25
Iran calls on Russia, China for joint strategy against US policies
Politics 26 April 14:27
Iran, Russia discuss progress in joint nuclear projects
Nuclear Program 25 April 20:03
Iran decreasing trade balance gap with Russia
Business 23 April 17:33