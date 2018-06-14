Iran’s ISQI signs cooperation document with Applus+ IDIADA

14 June 2018 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Iran to issue sovereign bonds in China to attract foreign investors
Business 11:56
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for oil well triplex mud pump
Tenders 11:29
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 09:26
CIS nations can benefit from untapped resources in Caspian Sea – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 09:20
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for electric DC motor ‎
Tenders 13 June 19:20
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 13 June 19:16
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on June 13
Business 13 June 19:08
Baku, Tehran can help increase regional food security – Official (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 18:18
Iran Energy Exchange performance on June 13
Business 13 June 18:05
Iran heavily dependent upon printing paper imports
Business 13 June 17:59
Iran sets sight on CIS market after US JCPOA pullout (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 17:12
Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 16:36
Iran to allocate cheap-rated US dollar for paper import
Business 13 June 16:10
How to stop foreign business from fleeing Iran
Commentary 13 June 15:10
Iran’s service exports witness slow growth
Business 13 June 15:07
Iran's share in global date production to increase: official
Business 13 June 14:21
Iranian agriculture firm to buy soybean meal via int’l tender
Tenders 13 June 14:03