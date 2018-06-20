Iran energy minister due in Tajikistan for international water conference

20 June 2018 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 20

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian is set to leave Tehran for Dushanbe on Wednesday evening to attend an international water conference in Tajikistan.

The energy minister will depart Tehran for the Tajik capital today in the evening to participate in an international conference titled “International Decade for Action – Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028”, the official website of the ministry said on June 20.

Before his departure, Ardakanian said Iran’s energy ministry would seize the opportunity during the two-day event to improve its mutual cooperation with relevant Tajik organizations.

The Iranian minister is scheduled to sit down with senior officials in Tajikistan during his stay in the country.

The conference is being organized by Tajikistan government in cooperation with the United Nations and its entities, particularly the UN Department for Economic and Social Affairs.

Tajikistan is planning to hold the meeting bi-annually to facilitate implementation of the water-for-sustainable-development program. Nearly 750 million people do not have access to clean drinking water globally, whereas 2.5 billion lack access to basic sanitation. About 1.3 billion people are deprived of electricity.

Annually, water disasters cause $60 billion in economic losses while drought and desertification threaten livelihoods of more than 1.2 billion people across the world. Global climate change and demographic situation will undoubtedly elevate these issues.

According to estimates given by experts, world’s population will increase to more than 9 billion by 2050, resulting in a surge in water demand. It is feared that due to the impact of climate change, more than 50% of the world’s population will face water scarcity.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 21, 2016 entitled “International Decade for Action – Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028”, sponsored by 177 member states of the world body.

Azernews Newspaper
