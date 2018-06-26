Iran, Oman to discuss expansion of ties at next joint economic commission

26 June 2018 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 26

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Mohammad Shariatmadari left Tehran for Muscat to attend the 17th Iran-Oman joint economic commission.

Shariatmadari departed for Muscat last night to attend Iran-Oman joint economic commission in a bid to enhance economic ties between the two countries, the official website of Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mines and Business reported on June 26.

The Iranian minister is planned to hold talks with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs Asa’ad bin Tariq al-Said and Finance Minister Darwish bin Ismail al-Balushi during his one-day meeting.

Shariatmadari is also set to break the ground on the construction of an Iranian school in Oman.

The minister will pay a visit to Iran Trade Center in Oman during his trip.

The 16th Iran-Oman joint economic commission was held in Tehran in September 2016.

Iran traded $736.63 million worth of non-oil goods with Oman during the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2018), marking a 13.63 percent rise compared to the year before.

Azernews Newspaper
