Iran's oil sale via IRENEX needs hard and fast rules (Exclusive)

21 July 2018 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 21

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi- Trend

Plans to sell export-grade crude oil on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) need hard and fast rules, an official with Iranian Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Products Exporters' Association (OPEX) said.

"Hard and fast rules are required to properly offer the country’s export-grade crude oil on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX)," Abbas-Ali Eslami told Trend.

The rules need to be comprehensive and coordinated enough so that the potential sale of the crude on the stocks will not face any major problems, he added.

"The regulations should be updated regularly (when the plan is implemented)".

Pointing to impending US sanctions against Iran, he said, "We still do not know about the type of the sanctions and if our oil exports would be affected or not".

We should wait and see, Eslami stressed.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 21
Business 17:52
Iran rejects remarks by US assistant secretary on Tehran-Ankara ties (Exclusive)
Business 17:21
Khamenei: no stop in talks with EU
Politics 15:55
Iran’s revenues via oil, oil product exports up by 18%
Business 19 July 11:34
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 18
Business 18 July 19:59
Iran's oil sale via IRENEX needs hard and fast rules (Exclusive)
Business 18 July 18:39
Latest
Japanese firms willing to import oil from Iran
Business 18:28
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 21
Business 18:17
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 21
Business 17:52
Iran rejects remarks by US assistant secretary on Tehran-Ankara ties (Exclusive)
Business 17:21
Iran’s cathode copper output increases by 50%
Business 17:17
Russia-Qatar business forum to be held in Moscow in April 2019
Russia 17:02
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 16:49
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline netwroks in Georgia (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:44
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy magnesium pure
Tenders 16:32