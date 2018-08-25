Georgia to stay in Iran as long as EU does so, envoy says

Tehran, Iran, August 25

Trend:

Georgian ambassador to Tehran Ioseb Chakhvashvili said Tbilisi would maintain its economic presence in Iran as long as Europe remains committed to its deal with the Islamic Republic.

“The fate of Iran-Georgia economic relations will be determined in coming months,” Chakhvashvili told Tasnim news agency on August 25.

If Europe maintains its presence in Iran and live up to its commitments, Georgia will do the same, he added.

The envoy further hailed the “good” ties between the two countries and said Tehran and Tbilisi would continue their cooperation as much as they can.

Recently, Chakhvashvili had said Tbilisi was willing to increase its economic cooperation with Iran and looked forward to win-win trade with the Islamic Republic.

“Given the existing potential between the two countries, we are seeking win-win cooperation with Iran,” Chakhvashvili said on August 11.

Trade between Iran and Georgia last year stood at around $181 million, which indicates a 28 percent rise year-on-year. This was announced by Georgia’s First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Dimitri Kumsishvili on May 9.

He said once the transport corridor connecting Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia becomes operational, multilateral trade among these countries will significantly increase.

