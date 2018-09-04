Rouhani launches 3 major petchem plants in southern Iran

4 September 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 4

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani launched three petrochemical plants in the southern port city of Assalouyeh in Bushehr province.

Rouhani paid an official visit to Assalouyeh on Tuesday morning and opened ‘Marjan’ methanol plant, with 1.6 million tons of annual production capacity, IRNA reported on September 4.

The president in another ceremony also launched the first phase of ‘Damavand’ petrochemical plant. It has 12 tribunes and generates the required power and steam for running 24 other petrochemical plants in the second phase of South Pars field.

It can produce 650 megawatts of electricity.

The third phase of Pardis Petrochemical Company's plant, with 1.75 million tons of annual capacity of ammonia and urea, also came on stream during the president’s visit.

According to reports, 5.5 million tons will be added to Iran’s annual production capacity now that the petrochemical projects are launched.

The nominal output capacity of the country’s 57 petrochemical complexes stands at 62 million tons per year.

Earlier, Reza Norouzzadeh, managing director of the NPC, said that Iran’s petrochemical output is expected to reach 63 million tons during the current fiscal year. He added that the export share from the sale is expected to reach 27 million tons, worth $14 billion.

The country hopes to bring the nominal petrochemical production capacity to 120 million tons by 2020 and 160 million tons by 2025.

