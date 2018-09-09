Iran’s power sector would suffer from sanctions-official

9 September 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran suspends power contracts due to rising dollar – official
Business 15:16
‘Unfair’ US sanctions endangering Iran’s maritime industry – minister
Business 8 September 15:51
Iran-US trade surges by 500% in July
Business 8 September 15:41
Iranian nation will never buckle under US pressure - Rouhani
Politics 8 September 13:37
US dollar hits another record against Iran's rial
Business 5 September 16:14
International shipping companies halting deal with Iran
Business 5 September 12:46
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 9
Business 18:32
Iran plans to unveil new navigation system soon – official
Society 18:28
28 injured after 5.9-magnitude quake hits Yunnan
China 18:20
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 9
Business 17:59
Moldovan president says feels fine after car crash
Other News 17:32
Tehran ready to meet Pakistan’s energy needs – envoy
Business 17:13
SOCAR talks progress on reconstruction, modernization of Baku refinery (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:02
Blast close to procession in Afghan capital Kabul: police
Other News 16:25
Number of Iranian tourists visiting EU increases
Tourism 16:24