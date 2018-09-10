Iran dismisses reports of handing Chabahar port over to India

10 September 2018 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian minister in India to attend global mobility summit
Business 6 September 17:45
New car oil export terminal launched in southern Iran
Business 6 September 13:35
Loading/unloading of staple foods at Iranian ports falls
Business 1 September 18:13
Minerals, construction materials rank 2nd in goods loaded/unloaded via Iran's ports
Business 1 September 18:08
Monthly loading/unloading of oil products at Iranian ports up by 41%
Business 30 August 11:37
China-Kazakhstan-Iran Corridor reduces transport expense between Tehran, Beijing
Business 26 August 16:48
Latest
Tender: Local gov't of Uzbekistan's Navoi province to reconstruct channel
Tenders 14:08
Uzbek province announces tender for construction work
Tenders 13:54
Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Sumgait opens tender for repair of vehicles
Business 13:44
TRACECA and CAREC agree to cooperate (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:35
At least six dead in al Shabaab attack on Somalia's capital
Other News 13:20
Date of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 13:13
Prices in Baku’s car market increase
Economy news 13:02
Iran says working to develop domestic version of "Pantsir" missile system
Society 12:57
Tax legislation of Azerbaijan expected to undergo serious changes (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:52