Iran posts 13.8-pct decline in agricultural, food exports in 9 months

Iran exported 5 million tons of agricultural and food products worth 4.1 billion U.S. dollars during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year starting March 21, 2019, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The value of the exports, however, registered a 13.8-percent decrease compared with the corresponding period in the previous year, according to the report.

Iran's main agricultural and food exports include fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products, saffron, fish and shrimps.

