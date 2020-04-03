Iran, Belarus examine avenues to bolster economic cooperation

Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari explored avenues of promoting economic cooperation with the country's Minister of Industry Pavel Utiupin on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Pavel Utiupin is also Belarusian head of the two countries joint economic commission.

During the meeting, they also discussed latest situation of trade and economic collaboration as well as the date and arrangements for holding the 15th session of the joint economic commission.

They also dealt with ways of giving an impetus for mutual cooperation in the various sections of economy, industry and trade.

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered with Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.