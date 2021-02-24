Iran to begin its human trial phase of Razi Cov-Pars vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The first stage of human trial of the "Razi Cov-Pars" Coronavirus vaccine will most likely start early next week, the Deputy Head of Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute announced.

"The volunteer registration for the first stage of the human trial has been begun since Monday, and until now, about 100 volunteers registered,” the deputy Head of Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute," Mohammad Hassan Fallah MehrAbadi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He announced the number of volunteers in the first stage of the human trial phase as 133 people. Of these 13 people in the first group and the rest in four groups of 30 people will receive the vaccine. Pointing out that the Food and Drug Administration is approving the human injection of Coronavirus vaccine samples.

Iran began its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on February 9 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

The country started clinical trials of its own first locally developed vaccine in late December. The second Iranian vaccine, dubbed Razi Cov Pars, was developed at the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, which is linked to the agriculture ministry,