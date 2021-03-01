Iran's 'Razi Cov-Pars' COVID-19 vaccine to go into mass production, if successful

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

A member of Iran's National Vaccine Committee Massoud Soleimani has announced the beginning of the human trials of the second Iranian coronavirus vaccine known as 'Razi Cov-Pars' vaccine, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

“The clinical trials of this vaccine will start today and this vaccine will be injected to the volunteers in three stages,” Soleimani said.

"In the first phase, 133 people are scheduled to receive vaccines,” he said.

“Today, volunteers receive the first dose of the vaccine, and three weeks later they will be given a second dose," he said.

“If the vaccine will be successful in the human phase, mass production will begin by late spring,” he said referring to the 'Razi Cov-Pars' vaccine.