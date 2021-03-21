Iran receives 2nd Indian consignment to equip Chabahar port

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Sistan and Baluchestan informed of the arrival of the 2nd consignment of the strategic equipment by the Indian company to Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Sistan and Baluchestan province Behrouz Aghaei said the equipment includes two 100-ton coast cranes worth $7.5 million, which arrived in the port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar in the early hours of this morning.

As he explained, this equipment is imported in line with the obligations of an $85-million contract with an Indian investment company in Chabahar.

He added that the third consignment will arrive in six months.

The 1st consignment of Indian strategic equipment for the development of port activities at Chabahar port in Iran arrived in the port on January 17.

India delivered the batch of its heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port.

The strategic loading and unloading equipment cargo was worth $8.5 million and arrived at the southeastern port to mark the activation of the contract between the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and the Indian side.