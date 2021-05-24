Iran's employment in industrial sector increases

TEHRAN, Iran, May.24

Trend:

Employment in Iran's industrial factories had a 38 percent growth from 2013 to 2019, the industry created an opportunity for university graduates and improved export of commodities with high value-added.

The number of employees in industrial production units in 2019 was more than 109,000 people while the workforce in 2013 was around 79,000 individuals, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The statistics released by the Central Bank of Iran on economic growth during the first nine months of last Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) indicate activities in industrial and mineral sectors had 6 percent growth compared to agriculture, oil and services sectors.

The industrial sector had shared 1.5 percent of the country's economic growth. Employment in the industrial sector is important since it would reduce the export of basic and raw material by improving the industrial production and instead increase industrial products by high value-added commodities that would increase the country's foreign currency revenue.

The government's focus during the past eight years was to improve the employment and business environment in the industrial sector and expand industrial factories.

Although one of the obstacles is continuous economic sanctions that limit foreign investment in the industrial sector it is expected that new jobs would be created by improvement of international relations.