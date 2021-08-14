Iran shares data on import of raw materials for medicine production

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 14

Trend:

The Deputy of Iran's Attorney General announced the arrival of 6,000 tons of raw materials for the production of Covid-19 related medicines through customs of Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Importers should urgently speed up the process of importing raw materials for serum and coronavirus related medicines, Saeed Omrani said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He warned that if the imported goods are not cleared within the legal deadline, the goods will be confiscated and put up for auction.

Omrani announced that so far 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been imported out of which 14 million doses have been used.

Over the past week, a daily average of 493 people died from COVID-19, according to official statistics.

According to statistics, to date, the country has recorded over 4.2 million cases of coronavirus, with 96,742 deaths.

The fifth Coronavirus Outbreak began in July. So far, 14.335 million doses of vaccine have been used and 3.61 million people have received both doses of vaccine.