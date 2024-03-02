Iran unveils production potential of country's TPPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The power generation potential of Iran's thermal power plants has exceeded 75,000 megawatt hours, a representative of Iran's Thermal Power Production Company (TPPH) Hadi Modaqqeq said, Trend reports.

According to Modaqqeq, 624 units at 142 thermal power plants are currently operating in the country. 93 percent of electricity consumption in the country is provided by thermal power plants. 68 percent of the country's thermal power plants is owned by the private sector.

The representative informed that under the current government (Iran's current government has been in power since August 2021), 42 power units with a production capacity of 6,071 megawatt-hours have been connected to the country's energy system.

Modaqqeq added that 29 gas-fired units with a production capacity of 3,935 megawatt-hours and 13 steam units with a production capacity of 2,136 megawatt-hours have been put into operation. Due to the commissioning of steam units 3.25 bcm of gas is saved per year.

To note, at present, the energy potential of all power plants (thermal, water, renewable, nuclear, etc.) in Iran is more than 91,000 megawatt-hours.

