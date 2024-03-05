Iranian currency rates for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) aired an official rate for foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports.

Based on the Iran's Central Bank currency exchange rate, 18 currencies' prices grew while 18 fell from March 4.

The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,619 rials, from 45,450 rials on March 4.

Currency Rial on March 5 Rial on March 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,339 53,142 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,502 47,536 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,059 4,070 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,981 3,977 1 Danish krone DKK 6,121 6,107 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,527 136,135 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,031 15,041 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,916 27,977 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,098 109,082 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,962 30,979 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,621 25,667 1 South African rand ZAR 2,208 2,197 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,331 1,341 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,385 27,402 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,276 31,243 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,267 38,309 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,363 1,363 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,649 31,672 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,702 8,697 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,835 5,837 100 Thai baths THB 117,527 117,046 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,892 8,854 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,533 31,547 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,619 45,450 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,286 9,325 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,820 15,792 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,669 2,675 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,863 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,676 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,986 74,849 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,833 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,182 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,989 rials, and the price of $1 - 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 600,000–603,000 rials, while one euro is about 651,000–654,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel