Iranian currency rates for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) aired an official rate for foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports.
Based on the Iran's Central Bank currency exchange rate, 18 currencies' prices grew while 18 fell from March 4.
The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,619 rials, from 45,450 rials on March 4.
|
Currency
|
Rial on March 5
|
Rial on March 4
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,339
|
53,142
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
47,502
|
47,536
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
4,059
|
4,070
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,981
|
3,977
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,121
|
6,107
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
507
|
507
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,527
|
136,135
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,031
|
15,041
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
27,916
|
27,977
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,368
|
5,365
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,098
|
109,082
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,962
|
30,979
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,621
|
25,667
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,208
|
2,197
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,331
|
1,341
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
461
|
459
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,207
|
3,206
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,385
|
27,402
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,276
|
31,243
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,267
|
38,309
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,363
|
1,363
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,649
|
31,672
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,702
|
8,697
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,835
|
5,837
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
117,527
|
117,046
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,892
|
8,854
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,533
|
31,547
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,240
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,619
|
45,450
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,286
|
9,325
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,820
|
15,792
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,669
|
2,675
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
573
|
573
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,863
|
12,825
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,676
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
74,986
|
74,849
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,833
|
3,838
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,023
|
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,182 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,989 rials, and the price of $1 - 398,643 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 600,000–603,000 rials, while one euro is about 651,000–654,000 rials.
