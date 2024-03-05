Iranian currency rates for March 5

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 5 March 2024
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) aired an official rate for foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports.

Based on the Iran's Central Bank currency exchange rate, 18 currencies' prices grew while 18 fell from March 4.

The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,619 rials, from 45,450 rials on March 4.

Currency

Rial on March 5

Rial on March 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,339

53,142

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,502

47,536

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,059

4,070

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,981

3,977

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,121

6,107

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,527

136,135

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,031

15,041

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,916

27,977

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,098

109,082

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,962

30,979

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,621

25,667

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,208

2,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,331

1,341

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,385

27,402

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,276

31,243

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,267

38,309

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,363

1,363

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,649

31,672

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,702

8,697

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,835

5,837

100 Thai baths

THB

117,527

117,046

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,892

8,854

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,533

31,547

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,619

45,450

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,286

9,325

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,820

15,792

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,669

2,675

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,863

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,676

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,986

74,849

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,833

3,838

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,182 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,989 rials, and the price of $1 - 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 600,000–603,000 rials, while one euro is about 651,000–654,000 rials.

