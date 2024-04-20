Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The new edition of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 431 million rials (about $10,261) on April 20, decreasing from 449 million rials (about $10,690) on April 18, the Iran Jewellery Association's web portal said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the prior edition of the coin was sold for 401 million rials (about $9,547).

The other versions of the new Bahar Azadi gold coin (different in weight and content) include 1/4 Bahar Azadi gold coins and 1/2 Bahar Azadi gold coins.

A 1/2 gold coin was sold for about 255 million rials (about $6,071), and a 1/4 gold coin was sold for about 155 million rials (about $3,690).

The price of one gram of 18-karat gold stood at 36.9 million rials (about $878).

To note, the coins appeared in Iran following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Central Bank of Iran issued the coins, making them available for wholesale and retail sales.

The old gold coins were minted between 1979 and 1991, following which the bank issued new ones.

